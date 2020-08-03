Google unveils new Pixel phones

Without too much fanfare, Google has launched the its new line-up of Pixel phones globally.

The Pixel 4a (5G), the Pixel 5, and the Pixel 4a are to be available later this year with the Pixel 4a being the only one which will make its way to India for now, since the other two are 5G phones.

The predecessor of the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 4, did not make it to India as it came with features that would have needed permission to use the motion sensing radar tech on the phone. The more affordable ‘a’ variant of Pixel 4 comes rather late in its life cycle as rumours and leaks on the Pixel5 have already started to emerge.

Design-wise, the Pixel 4a says goodbye to the dual-tone design of previous phones and uses a single colour (Just Black) with a power button in a mint colour for an accent.

The back is made up of polycarbonate in a matte finish. This time, the 4a will have only one size variant which 5.8-inches with an OLED display. This time the display will have a small punch-home for the front camera and will not be using the giant notch of the previous models from the Pixel 3 line-up. Pixel 4a has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The price of the Pixel 4a will only be announced later when it becomes available on Flipkart in October but it is being referred to as the one with the ‘new lower price’ on Google’s blog which is where the new devices have been announced.

The Pixel 4a, as is the case with the entire Pixel line-up, is a home for the Google personal assistant. Google is in the process of continuously tweaking the virtual assistant and its new features typically show up early on Pixel phones. The assistant will help uses in sending a text and controlling apps. More languages will also be added including German, French, Spanish and Italian, in addition English for these new features.

The 4a gets the same camera as is used on the Pixel 4 line-up and includes HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities and fused video stabilisation.