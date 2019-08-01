GoPro integrates its video editing ‘Quik’ app for easy storytelling

With its new GoPro app update, action camera company GoPro has integrated the best of the Quik video editing app into the GoPro app, and introduced a fresh visual design, improved storytelling tools and enhanced filter capabilities, all powered by a new software engine.

This is the first in a series of GoPro app updates designed to create a single app experience for mobile editing with all the utility functions for controlling your GoPro from your smartphone.

GoPro app users will immediately notice design changes, from a visual refresh to a more modern UI and intuitive navigation.

An improved Quik Story multi-clip workflow now enables the GoPro app to better identify meaningful moments in your footage and suggest awesome story compilations of your photos and videos, automatically. These stories will include recently-shot GoPro content and users can also add any photo or video saved in the media library of their smart phone.

Another new capability of the GoPro app is the ability to mix and match filters in a single QuikStory. The new update gives users more than 20 filter options and the license to apply multiple filter types within the same multi-clip video. The result is a highly-customizable editing experience with infinite creative options.

The GoPro app update offers additional creative flexibility by removing draft limitations of the previous editing model. Now your QuikStory video will remain in an always-editable format so you can go back and make changes at any time.

This new functionality is a critical improvement from the previous Quik pass-through workflow, providing GoPro app users with a more powerful way to manage their media and update their edits on-demand.