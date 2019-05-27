India’s mobile internet speeds dip in April, global ranking falls to 121

India recorded a dip in mobile internet speeds with an average download speed of 10.71 mbps in April, while its global ranking also fell to 121.

The country’s rank has remained at the 68th position in fixed broadband speeds globally, with average download speeds of 29.25 mbps, according to a study by Ookla.

At the beginning of 2018, India ranked 67 on fixed broadband speeds and 109th on mobile internet speeds, globally. In absolute terms, India’s performance in mobile speeds has deteriorated from the previous year’s level, Ookla said.

“Networks are extremely complex entities whose performance is impacted by everything, from quality of physical infrastructure to the geographical regions. India has unique challenges due to both, its large geographic size and its population. The number of people using a network at a given time is one of the biggest factors for network congestion and slowdown. Overall, we believe they are doing an admirable job given the complexities of the market,” Doug Suttles, Ookla’s co-founder and general manager, said.