Lenovo launches Tab P11 Pro in India

Lenovo has announced the launch of its flagship consumer android tablet, Lenovo Tab P11 Pro in India.

The company has dubbed it its most powerful consumer Android tablet yet.

It comes with an 11.5-inch OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR support and an 87 per cent screen to body ratio. The display has four-sided, 6.9mm narrow bezels.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 730G Octa Core processor with 8nm chipset.

For gamers, the Snapdragon Elite Gaming features on the tablet provides an additional 15 per cent graphics boost over Snapdragon 730.

The tablet is equipped with an 8600mAH battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0. It also supports USB Type-C Reverse Charging Functions.

The device runs on Android 10. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 256GB. It is equipped with quad JBL speakers with 2.5cc chambers optimized by Dolby Atmos for audio.

The tablet offers zero-touch log-in with time-of-flight (ToF) sensors. It also enables face unlock through its front cameras (8MP and 8MP). The device also allows real-time and automatic background blurring on video calls, using a specialized front sensor algorithm.

The tablet comes preloaded with Microsoft Office app and Google Assistant support.

Consumers can also go for the optional ultra-thin keyboard with a trackpad for typing and an optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2 that offers 100 hours of usage and a 60mAH battery.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is priced at ₹44,999. As a special 30-day launch offer, it can be purchased along with the Keyboard Cover (worth ₹10,000) for ₹49,999.

The Slate Gray variant of the tablet will go on sale at midnight on February 14 across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com. It will also be available across offline retail channels soon, the company said.