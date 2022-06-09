Lenovo launches the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet in India

Lenovo has launched its premium consumer Android tablet, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro in India. The Tab P12 Pro comes with a 12.6-inch AMOLED (2560 x 1600) touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The 5.63mm tablet comes with four-sided narrow bezels for extra available screen. It weighs 565 grams. It supports Dolby Vision.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 870 mobile platform and the integrated Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU.

It comes with up to 8GB RAM memory and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet delivers a 10200mAh battery capacity and a battery life capable of streaming online videos for up to 14.6 hours, the brand said.

In terms of the operating system, the tablet supports Android 11 or later.

The device has an 8 MP front camera with a ToF Sensor. It has a 13 MP wide camera and a 5 MP ultrawide camera at the rear.

In terms of audio, it comes with SLS surround sound JBL speakers, quad audio channels and support for Dolby Atmos, combined with Lenovo Premium Audio tuning.

The tablet will come in Storm Grey colour with an all-metal build. The device also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Further, users can also attach the optional keyboard with four-point pogo pin and prop the tablet on its folio kickstand. Indian users also get the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 bundled with the pack.

“This stylus auto-pairs with the tablet, has very low latency, and allows for wireless charging while magnetically attached,” Lenovo said.

Consumers can add the Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection One solution along with their Tab P12 Pro package for protection against non-warranty damages.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is now available for ₹69,999, across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in and Lenovo Exclusive Stores. It will also be available at other retail outlets soon.