Lenovo today announced its latest line-up of Android tablets in India. The new Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is designed and built with a powerful processor packed in a compact form factor.

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) sports a unique dual-tone theme and comes in Storm Grey and Frost Blue colours with a sleek, eye-catching design. It weighs only 465g and is perfect for on-the-go travellers and students studying in a hybrid learning environment. With optimised Reading Mode settings and optional folio case, users can kick back and relax or be immersed in researching something new.

Display

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) boasts a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with 15:9 aspect ratio, 10-point multi-touch and 400 nits brightness. The resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels makes it ideal for immersive streaming from top OTT platforms by providing cinematic-level quality for up to 1080p.

Performance

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage​ to deliver good multimedia experience and mobile gaming performance.

Users can enjoy intense gaming sessions on the go or simply transition to PC level productivity UI when attached to the ultra-thin keyboard for typing longer content. With Android 12, these new generation tablets offer a seamless multitasking experience for all users.

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is also among the first in India to support Google Kids Space. The Google Kids Space is a dedicated mode for kids offering content designed to help children discover, create, and grow. When a child opens Kids Space, they are presented with a library of quality content in the form of books, apps, and videos. This dedicated mode allows kids to explore their creativity and become experts in things they love.

With the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2 for Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen), users have the highest level of precision and control as they doodle or write notes with ease. The M10 Plus (3rd Gen) produces enveloping audio from its 4 stereo speakers optimised with Dolby® Atmos® technology that creates an immersive experience.

Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said, “Tablets have become an indispensable device for learning and entertainment. With consumers choosing one device for entertainment and learning from home, the 3rd gen Tab M10 Plus strikes a perfect balance.”

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is priced at ₹19,999 for the WiFi only model and ₹21,999 for the LTE variant. The tablet is now available for purchase across Lenovo.com and Amazon.in.

