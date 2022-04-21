Moto G52 to launch in India on April 25

Motorola has confirmed the launch of its G52 smartphone on April 25, 2022. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, the company’s tweet revealed.

The all-new #motog52's ultra-premium and sleek design will surely make the whole world #GoWow! Launching on 25th April on @Flipkart and at leading retail stores. Stay tuned for more. #gomotog — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 20, 2022

The Moto G52 launched earlier in the European market has a Snapdragon 680 chipset, a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Moto G52 runs on Android 12 and comes in two color variations: Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White.

The Indian variant of Moto G52 will sport a 6.5-inch 90Hz FHD+ pOLED display (powered by a Snapdragon 680chipset, coupled with an Adreno 610 GPU), 99Mobiles reported.

Moto G52 is expected to come with 4GB/ 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It would have a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. It also packs a 16MP front camera.

The company has not disclosed price details. According to 99Mobiles report, the handset could be priced at around ₹20,000.