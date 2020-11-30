Motorola launches Moto G 5G smartphone in India

Motorola today launched the Moto G 5G smartphone in India in the affordable segment.

The 5G-ready smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+HDR10 Max vision display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor. The OS is Android 10.

The phone is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1 TB with a microSD card.

It has a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 20W TurboPower charging. The phone’s battery can last for up to two days on a full charge, the brand said.

The device has a triple camera set-up at the rear. It has a 48MP primary sensor with Quad Pixel Technology, an 8MP wide lens and a 2MP Macro Sensor at the rear. The phone has a 16MP front camera.

The phone will be available in Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver colour options.

The Moto G 5G is priced at ₹20,999. The MRP is listed at ₹24,999. However, the phone will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart on December 7 at 12 PM for ₹20,999.