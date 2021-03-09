Motorola launches Moto G10, Moto G30 smartphones in India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Motorola on Tuesday launched two new smartphones under its G series in India -- the Moto G10 power, an India first device, and the Moto G30 smartphone.
Both smartphones are equipped with Stock Android 11. They also come with ThinkShield for Mobile technology that provides four layers of security in terms of protecting personal data from malware, phishing, and other threats, Motorola said.
The device comes with a 6.5 inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor. It is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery with a 20W charger.
The device has a 48 MP Quad camera set-up at the rear, with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro vision lens, and a depth sensor. It has an 8MP front camera.
The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 1TB GB via microSD.
It will available in Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue colours.
The Moto G30 will come with a 6.5 inch Max Vision display, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB built-in storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD.
The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and a 20W TurboPower charger.
The phone has a 64 MP Quad rear camera set-up. It will be available in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colours.
The Moto G10 Power will go on sale starting March 16, 12 pm on Flipkart. It is priced at ₹9,999. The Moto G30 priced at ₹10,999 will be available starting March 17, 12 pm on Flipkart.
