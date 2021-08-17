Motorola launches new made-in-India Edge phones

Motorola today launched two smartphones, the Motorola edge20 and edge20 fusion, in India. With these made-in-India devices, Motorola hopes to become a significant player in the fast-moving mid-range segment.

Motorola currently has several on-going series or franchises that include the budget E series, the affordable G series and the high-end Razor series. Phones in the Edge franchise are meant to fill a gap in the portfolio and ‘expand the possibilities’.

Features

The new Edge phones are meant, first of all, to offer strong design, being slim and sleek and good-looking. Also included will be powerful no-compromise specs such as a 108MP camera, 10-bit AMOLED displays and up to 135G band support.

The edge20 is India’s slimmest(6.99mm) and lightest(163gms) 5G smartphone, according to Motorola. It comes with the fastest smartphone refresh rate of 144Hz on a 10-bit HDR10+ AMOLED display, 108MP Camera system with 30X Super Zoom and runs on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 778G processor.

The display has over a billion possible shades of colour thanks to the 10-bit display technology. Compared to phones with sRGB colour space; based on use of DCI-P3 could space with 25% larger colour gamut. It also includes high brightness and DC Dimming.

The edge 20 fusion is equipped with a 108MP quad function camera set, and a 10-bit AMOLED 90Hz display, It comes with 5G support for 13 global 5G bands, and runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 800U chipset.

Because the pandemic has meant having to work on the laptop and ensure other devices don’t pose an interruption, Motorola has created a solution they refer to as Ready for PC. This lets access to phone apps and PC files all on the same screen. One can also work on two files at once. Files can be moved back and forth between devices. Ready For PC is available on selected devices, and on Windows 10.

The Motorola edge 20 fusion will go on sale starting August 27, 12 pm on Flipkart and leading retail stores, priced at INR 21,499 (6GB+128GB) and INR 22,999 (8GB+128GB) with No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 3,583.