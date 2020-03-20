Nokia launches its first 5G smartphone

Nokia phone maker HMD Global announced three new Nokia smartphones on Thursday, the Nokia 8.3 5G, the new Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3.

It also introduced its reboot of the Nokia 5310.

Nokia 8.3 5G specs

The Nokia 8.3 5G is the brand’s first 5G smartphone. The device has support for both standalone and non-standalone 5G combinations, along with 5G Radio bands ranging from 600hmz to 3.8GHz.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Modular Platform. Nokia says that it is the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm 5G RF Front end module solution, as part of its Qualcomm Modular Platform.

The smartphone has a 6.81-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 ratio and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels.

The OS is Android 10. The phone comes in two variants: the 6GB RAM+ 64 GB storage, and the 8GB RAM+128 GB storage variants. The storage can be expanded up to 400 GB with a MicroSD card. The phone has a 4500mAh3, non-removable battery. It comes with slots for Single-SIM or Dual-SIM nano slot + MicroSD4 card.

The device has a rear quad camera set-up with ZEISS optics which includes a 64MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The phone has a 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone comes in Polar Night colour.

Nokia 5.3 specs

The Nokia 5.3 has a 6.55-inch HD+ Dual-gate display with 20:9 screen ratio and a resolution of 1600*720.

The OS for the phone is Android 10. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It comes in three different RAM variants: 3 GB, 4GB and 6GB RAM. The storage variants are 64GB and 128GB. With external storage, it can be expanded up to 512GB. It has a 4000mAh3 battery.

The phone has a Google Drive SIM slot along with Single/ Dual SIM + SD card slots.

The phone has a quad-camera set-up with a 13MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The 8MP front camera has an aperture of f/2. It facilitates a Night mode, Portrait Mode and AI Scene Detection.

The smartphone comes in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colours.

Nokia 1.3 specs

The Nokia 1.3, Nokia’s low-cost model has a 5.71-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the Qualcomm 215 processor. It has a removable 3000mAh1 battery. The phone enables 5W charging.

The Nokia 1.3 comes with Android 10 (Go edition). The phone 1GB RAM with 16GB for storage which is expandable up to 400GB with MicroSD card.

The main camera is an 8MP AF camera with LED Flash while the front camera of the phone is a 5MP FF Google Go Camera with AI Low Light enhancement, HDR and Portrait modes.

It will be available in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colours.

Nokia 5310

Nokia also introduced a reboot of its Nokia Originals, the Nokia 5310 with its original OS, the Nokia Series 30+. It has a 2.4-inch QVGA display.

The handset has an 8MB RAM and 16 GB of storage which is expandable up to3 2GB with a memory card. It comes with a 550mA Micro USB charger. The phone has a VGA camera at the rear.

It will be available in White/Red and Black/Red colours.

Price and availability

HMD Global is yet to announce the exact date and price for its phones in India.

According to an official release, the Nokia 8.3 5G will be available globally starting in summer 2020 and is priced at €599 Euros for 6GB+64GB variant and €649 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

The Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 will be available globally starting in April. The 4GB+64GB variant of the Nokia 5.3 is priced at €189. The Nokia 1.3 is priced at €95. The Nokia 5310 will be available starting March 2020 at a global average retail price of €39.

Furthermore, the company also said that it will be branching out into “a brand-new service category” with HMD Connect, its global data roaming service which currently works in over 120 countries.