OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 for OnePlus 8 devices

OnePlus is rolling OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 for OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 devices.

The company had launched an open beta version of OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, for users of the OnePlus 8 series last month. It is now rolling out a stable official version of the operating system. The new update includes a revamped UI. A redesigned weather UI will also support dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. OnePlus has also optimized stability for some third-party applications.

New features

The new update also includes some gaming-focused features. A new ‘gaming toolbox’ has been added with switches for Fnatic mode has also been added as part of the new OS.

Users can also choose three ways of notifications- text-only heads up and block for a better gaming experience.

OnePlus has also added a new quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. Users can enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode.

Another feature for gaming includes a mis-touch prevention feature which can be enabled by swiping down from the top of the screen. Users can click on the option and a notification bar will pop out.

OnePlus has also added a shortcut key for the Dark Mode in the pull-down menu for quick settings.

The new design also includes an Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. The OS also includes the Always-on ambient Display function and custom Schedule/All day option.

The OS supports the Story function for the gallery. Users will get automatically generated weekly videos with photos and video in storage.Users will also have the option to remove the Widget on the desktop. It can be set as followed by long pressing on the desktop and setting the Widget option.

In addition to OnePlus 8 series, OxygenOS 11 will be rolled out for OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus Nord in the future, the company said.