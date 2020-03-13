OnePlus to invest $30 million in developing 5G

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday announced that it will be investing over $30 million to scale up its 5G research and development labs to further develop the technology.
"5G is a top priority in our product strategy. We have been investing in 5G for years, and we plan to further develop application scenarios based on the daily usage habits of users, such as cloud gaming, cloud videos and cloud storage services," OnePlus Founder and CEO, Pete Lau, had said in a statement.
The company has been focusing on developing its 5G research and operations for a while now. Lau had earlier hinted on further announcements regarding this work on social media.
"We're going all in on 5G. You in?" Lau had tweeted on Tuesday.
The company on Wednesday announced that it will be unveiling a full 5G line-up for its upcoming launch.
“We believe that following the dawn of the 5G era, the smartphone experience will go through a dramatic development," Lau had said. "5G’s low latency and enhanced cloud services will undoubtedly help us achieve a truly interconnected experience, while also providing exciting developments in areas like gaming, which are vitally important for OnePlus’ tech-savvy users."
The 5G labs located in Shenzhen and Taipei will mainly focus on achieving better user experiences of the technology on OnePlus' devices. The scope of these labs include R&D in areas like radio frequency (RF) circuits, antennas and multi-media (camera, audio, and display).
India is also a priority market for OnePlus which is making it a global export hub for the brand. The smartphone brand is already manufacturing 5G devices and exporting them to overseas markets, such as North America.
"The Hyderabad R&D centre will continue to be positioned as the global base for OnePlus’s operations, particularly on our 5G products. The ability to export products has already started with the 5G product for T-Mobile in the US in 2019. This is something that we will also look to expand on, from India. I feel that by 2022, India will become the largest global software development base for OnePlus," Lau had said in an earlier interview with BusinessLine.
The company had inaugurated its R&D facility in India back in August 2019, which will play a crucial role in the development of 5G technology.
