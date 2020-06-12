Oppo A52 launched in India; prices start at ₹16,990

Oppo today announced the launch of its new addition to the A-series, the Oppo A52 in India.

The brand also announced the launch of Oppo Enco W11 True Wireless Headphones which are expected to hit the market “soon.”

Oppo A52 specs

The Oppo A52 comes with an FHD+ punch-hole display.

The phone has a 6.5-inch 1080P Neo-Display with a 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a 2400 × 1080 Pixels screen with 405 PPI pixel density

The fingerprint sensor is built into the Power button on the side of the phone. The phone has a 5000 mAh. It comes with 18W Fast Charge with a Type-C USB port.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The OS is ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10. The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB.

The A52 has a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 12 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP mono lens and a 2 MP portrait lens. The front camera is a 16MP lens.

The smartphone has Dual Stereo Speakers powered with Dirac 2.0 Sound Effect for audio.

The device will be available in Twilight Black and Stream White colours.

The 6+128 GB variant of the phone is priced at ₹16,990. The device will be available across online and offline stores starting June 17. The brand is also planning to introduce 4+128GB and 8+128GB storage variants of its A52 into the market soon.