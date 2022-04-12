Oppo is set to launch F21 Pro series in India today

Oppo’s F21 Pro series includes Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo is all set to launch its F21 Pro series in India at 5 pm on Tuesday (April 12, 2022). The series will include two smartphones — Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. The launch event will be livestreamed on Oppo’s official YouTube.

The company may also release its Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds. It is tipped to feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers and offers 28 hours of listening time.

Features of Oppo F21 Pro series

The Oppo F21 Pro smartphone, powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 chipset., comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo F21 Pro will come in two variants — 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Also, it comes in two colours — Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange.

The 5G version, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes in two colors — Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum.

Both Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G comes with a 64MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor camera setup. The smartphones have 4,500mAh batteries that support 33W fast charging. The company is yet to reveal its price.