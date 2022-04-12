hamburger

Oppo is set to launch F21 Pro series in India today

Madhu Balaji | Chennai, April 12 | Updated on: Apr 12, 2022
Oppo’s F21 Pro series includes Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo is all set to launch its F21 Pro series in India at 5 pm on Tuesday (April 12, 2022). The series will include two smartphones — Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. The launch event will be livestreamed on Oppo’s official YouTube.

The company may also release its Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds. It is tipped to feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers and offers 28 hours of listening time.

Features of Oppo F21 Pro series

The Oppo F21 Pro smartphone, powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 chipset., comes with a  6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo F21 Pro will come in two variants — 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Also, it comes in two colours — Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange.

The 5G version, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes in two colors — Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum.

Both Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G comes with a 64MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor camera setup. The smartphones have 4,500mAh batteries that support 33W fast charging. The company is yet to reveal its price.

