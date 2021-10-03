Oppo launches the Oppo A55 smartphone in India

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Global technology brand Oppo has announced the launch of its Oppo A55 smartphone in India.
The smartphone comes with a 16.55cm display with a resolution of 1600 x 720pixels.
It has an LCD screen with an 89.2per cent screen to body ratio. The device sports a 3D curved design.
It is powered by the Mediatek Helio G35 processor. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charge capacity.
The phone also comes with features such a Super Power-Saving Mode, Optimised Night Charging and Super Night-time Standby mode that minimises power consumption at night.
The smartphone also includes Short Circuit Protection, Smart Temperature Control and Optimal Heat Dissipation features to help avoid overheating.
The A55 runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.
As for the camera, the phone features a true 50MP AI main camera at the rear along with a 2MP bokeh camera and a 2MP macro camera. It has a 16MP front camera.
The phone has Night mode and Night Plus Filters for clicking photos in dim settings.
The device will come in Rainbow Blue and Starry Black colours.
The OPPO A55 will be in two variants- the 4GB+64GB variant that will be available from today, October 3 for ₹15,490, while the 6GB+128GN model will be available from October 11 onwards for ₹17,490 on Amazon and across mainline retail outlets.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...