Oppo launches the Oppo A55 smartphone in India

Global technology brand Oppo has announced the launch of its Oppo A55 smartphone in India.

The smartphone comes with a 16.55cm display with a resolution of 1600 x 720pixels.

It has an LCD screen with an 89.2per cent screen to body ratio. The device sports a 3D curved design.

It is powered by the Mediatek Helio G35 processor. The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charge capacity.

The phone also comes with features such a Super Power-Saving Mode, Optimised Night Charging and Super Night-time Standby mode that minimises power consumption at night.

The smartphone also includes Short Circuit Protection, Smart Temperature Control and Optimal Heat Dissipation features to help avoid overheating.

The A55 runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

As for the camera, the phone features a true 50MP AI main camera at the rear along with a 2MP bokeh camera and a 2MP macro camera. It has a 16MP front camera.

The phone has Night mode and Night Plus Filters for clicking photos in dim settings.

The device will come in Rainbow Blue and Starry Black colours.

The OPPO A55 will be in two variants- the 4GB+64GB variant that will be available from today, October 3 for ₹15,490, while the 6GB+128GN model will be available from October 11 onwards for ₹17,490 on Amazon and across mainline retail outlets.