OPPO to launch two variants of A 2020 series in Andhra Pradesh

Our Bureau Visakhapatnam | Updated on September 12, 2019 Published on September 12, 2019

Rishav Srivastava, product manager of OPPO, briefs on features of new variants in A9 2020 series smartphones in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Photo: K R Deepak   -  The Hindu

Smartphone maker OPPO is set to launch A9 and A5 variants in A 2020 series with advanced features on September 16 and 21 respectively in Andhra Pradesh.

Product manager Rishav Srivastava told the media on Wednesday that the company's smart phones had witnessed a growth of 53.86 per cent in the first half of 2019 and enjoyed a market share of 11.8 per cent in Vishakhapatnam. He also said in spite of the slowdown, the sales had remained in tact in most parts of the country, including AP.

He said the two variants of A9 will come with 4GB ram, 128 GB ROM and 8GB and 128 GB, priced at ₹16,990 and ₹19,990 respectively. A5 will be available at ₹12,499 and ₹13,999 respectively for 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variants.

