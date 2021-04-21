Oppo to open e-store on May 7

Smart devices maker Oppo on Wednesday said it is launching an e-store in India on May 7 to offer a premium shopping experience to its users.

With Covid-19 fast-forwarding consumers’ retail experience, the Oppo-owned online store will allow customers and tech enthusiasts to shop for any of the products from the comfort of their homes, the company said in a statement. This step will ensure more convenience while allowing users to have access to the latest brand offerings, it said.

"The launch of the Oppo e-store is a big leap in increasing our omni channel retail presence. We’re focusing on further strengthening our online and offline presence equally. This platform will empower users to stay connected in these difficult times by enabling access to innovative technology from the comfort of their homes," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, Oppo India, said.

Oppo has already built a network of retailers and distributors in the country. With 60,000 sales points and 180 retail outlets, the brand aims to strengthen customer experience and showcase the innovative products which meet and exceed customer expectations, he said.