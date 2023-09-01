The collaboration will pave the way for the manufacturing “Made in India” finished cover glass parts for use in mobile devices, and other cover glass applications. | Photo Credit: mihailomilovanovic

Optiemus Infracom, a leading telecommunications and manufacturing group, and Corning International Corporation have entered into a joint venture (JV) to set up India’s first manufacturing facility for producing high-quality finished cover glass parts for the mobile consumer electronics industry.

Corning is one of the world’s leading innovators in glass and glass-ceramic materials for mobile consumer electronics applications.

The 70:30 JV between Optiemus and Corning will help expand India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem, as the government strengthens its ‘Make in India’ initiative, the companies said adding that this collaboration will pave the way for the manufacturing of “Made in India” finished cover glass parts for use in mobile devices, and other cover glass applications.

“We are committed to make available world-class high-quality products for global and local brands. Embarking on this new journey, we intend to emerge as one of the top manufacturers of finished cover glass parts for use in mobile consumer electronic devices in the next five years,” Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Infracom, said.

He said the collective expertise in innovation, design, and manufacturing, will provide holistic solutions for the brands.