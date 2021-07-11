Realme launches Realme C11 2021 smartphone in India

Realme has launched the Realme C11 2021 smartphone in India.

The smartphone is the latest addition to the brand’s entry-level smartphone C Series.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display with a 20:9 screen aspect ratio.

The mini drop on the screen adopts a newly upgraded stack process. The phone has an 89.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery and supports reverse charging. The phone will come with a 5V2A adapter in-box.

The device is powered by the UNISOC’s SC9863A, an octa-core processor that comes with 1.6gGHz Arm Cortex-A55 processor architecture. It can improve the smartphone performance by 20 per dent and the AI processing power by six times, Realme said.

It will come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 256 GB. The phone will come with three card slots which include two slots for SIM and one microSD slot.

As for the camera, the device features an 8MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It supports 1080P video recording. It has a 5MP AI Front Camera.

The Realme C11 2021 will be available in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours. It is priced at ₹6999 and will be available on realme.com, Amazon.com & mainline channels.