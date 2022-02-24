hamburger

Mobiles & Tablets

Realme launches Realme Narzo 50 smartphone in India

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Feb 24, 2022

The phone is priced at ₹12,999

Realme on Thursday introduced a new addition to its Narzo family of smartphones, the Realme Narzo 50 in India.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

The smartphone features Kevlar Speed Texture Design. It comes with a side fingerprint sensor that makes the power button and fingerprint scanner two in one.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 Gaming processor.

The device features a dynamic RAM expansion technology that allows users to expand to up to 11GB RAM. 

It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W Dart charge.

In terms of camera, the phone comes with a 50MP AI triple camera setup at the rear which includes a 2MP Macro Lens and a B&W lens.

The phone will come in ‘Speed Black’ and ‘Speed Blue,’ colours. 

It will be available in two storage variants 4+64GB priced at ₹12,999 and 6+128GB priced at ₹15,499.

The first sale of Realme Narzo 50 is scheduled for March 3, 12:00 noon onwards on Amazon, Realme.com & mainline channels.

Published on February 24, 2022
smartphone

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you