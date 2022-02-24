Realme launches Realme Narzo 50 smartphone in India

Realme on Thursday introduced a new addition to its Narzo family of smartphones, the Realme Narzo 50 in India.
The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.
The smartphone features Kevlar Speed Texture Design. It comes with a side fingerprint sensor that makes the power button and fingerprint scanner two in one.
It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 Gaming processor.
The device features a dynamic RAM expansion technology that allows users to expand to up to 11GB RAM.
It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W Dart charge.
In terms of camera, the phone comes with a 50MP AI triple camera setup at the rear which includes a 2MP Macro Lens and a B&W lens.
The phone will come in ‘Speed Black’ and ‘Speed Blue,’ colours.
It will be available in two storage variants 4+64GB priced at ₹12,999 and 6+128GB priced at ₹15,499.
The first sale of Realme Narzo 50 is scheduled for March 3, 12:00 noon onwards on Amazon, Realme.com & mainline channels.
