Realme launches Realme Narzo 50 smartphone in India

Realme on Thursday introduced a new addition to its Narzo family of smartphones, the Realme Narzo 50 in India.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz.

The smartphone features Kevlar Speed Texture Design. It comes with a side fingerprint sensor that makes the power button and fingerprint scanner two in one.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 Gaming processor.

The device features a dynamic RAM expansion technology that allows users to expand to up to 11GB RAM.

It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W Dart charge.

In terms of camera, the phone comes with a 50MP AI triple camera setup at the rear which includes a 2MP Macro Lens and a B&W lens.

The phone will come in ‘Speed Black’ and ‘Speed Blue,’ colours.

It will be available in two storage variants 4+64GB priced at ₹12,999 and 6+128GB priced at ₹15,499.

The first sale of Realme Narzo 50 is scheduled for March 3, 12:00 noon onwards on Amazon, Realme.com & mainline channels.