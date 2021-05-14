Redmi Note 10S, Redmi smartwatch launched in India

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
Xiaomi’s Redmi has launched its Redmi Note 10S along with its first-ever Redmi Watch in India. Redmi Note 10S is the latest addition to the brand’s Redmi Note 10 series which includes the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro.
The smartphone comes with a 6.43 inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1100 nits brightness and 360-degree Ambient Light Sensor. It has a 180Hz touch sampling rate.
It will be the first device to come with MIUI 12.5 (interim) out-of-the-box. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.
The CPU has ARM Cortex A55 and A76 clocked up to 2.05GHz paired with the GPU ARM Mali G76 clocked @900MHz. It comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 high-speed storage.
The phone has a dual stereo speaker setup. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger in the box.
As for the camera, the phone has a quad-camera setup which includes a 64MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP micro camera and a 2MP portrait camera. It has a 13MP front camera.
The Redmi Watch is the brand’s first smartwatch launched in India. It comes with a 1.4 inch TFT LCD colour display. It weighs 35 grams.
The watch comes with an in-built GPS + GLONASS. It also features an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the display brightness based on the lighting and environment conditions.
It comes with over 200 watch faces and four changeable colour straps.
The smartwatch comes with 11 professional sports modes such as Cricket, walking, cycling, trekking, outdoor running, treadmill, pool swimming, freestyle, etc.
It is equipped with advanced PPG sensors for accurately detecting heart rate 24 hours a day and notifying the user in case of irregular heart rate fluctuations above normal levels. It also saves the resting heart rate data for 30 days to help monitor long-term heart rate changes. The sleep monitoring feature of the watch analyses sleep quality .
Additionally, the Redmi Watch also has a range of other features including music control, idle alert, weather information, alarm, emoji support, app notifications, call silence/reject and much more. Users can control and set up all these features on the smartwatch via their phone through the Xiaomi Wear app.
It comes with a 230mAh battery which can last up to 10 days on a single charge. It comes with a POGO pin charger that charges 100 per cent in less than two hours, the brand said.
Redmi Note 10S will be available across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores starting 12:00 noon starting May 18. It will also be soon available across all 10,000-plus retail stores. The retail price of the phone is ₹14,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant and ₹15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant .
The Redmi Smart Watch comes with a starting price of ₹3,999. It will be available May 25, 12:00 noon across Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.
