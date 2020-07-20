Redmi Note 9 launched in India at starting price of ₹11,999

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India today. The smartphone was unveiled at an event in late April.

Specs

The Redmi Note 9, a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone, comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ Dot Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The OS is based on Android 10 with MIUI 11. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC processor.

The device has a 5,020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. It also supports 9W reverse charging.

The Note 9 has a quad rear camera set-up that includes a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP secondary lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. It has a 13 MP camera sensor at the front.

The smartphone comes with multiple connectivity options, including 4G VoLTE and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n. It is equipped with Bluetooth v5.0.

The fingerprint sensor is located at the back of the phone, which is available in Aqua Green, Arctic White, and Pebble Grey colours.

The phone is available in three storage variants -- the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant priced at ₹11,999, the 4GB RAM + 128GB option priced at ₹13,499 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB that costs ₹14,999.

The Redmi Note 9 will go on sale on Friday, July 24 at 12 pm IST (noon) through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.