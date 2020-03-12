Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launched in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi today announced the launch of its Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Owing to coronavirus concerns, the launch was held virtually and was live-streamed across Xiaomi’s social media networks.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro max comes with a 6.67-inch display and 20:9 screen ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC processor, has 5020mAh battery and 33W fast charger. The front and the back of the phone is made from Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

As for the camera, the Note 9 Pro Max has a quad-camera setup including 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 5 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor. It has also 32 MP primary sensor in the front.

The handset comes with an infrared emitter, along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is embedded in the power button.

The device has an 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.1 storage, with a dedicated microSD card slot. The Note 9 Pro Max has Navic support for Indian GPS satellites. It is available in Aurora Blue, White, and Interstellar Black colours.

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with 6.67-inch display with HD+ resolution. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC processor. The smartphone comes with a 5020mAh battery.

The Note 9 Pro two variants based on storage- a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage, and a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage.

The phone has a quad rear camera setup with 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor. It also has 16MP selfie camera.

The Note 9 Pro will be available in Aurora Blue, White, and Interstellar Black colours.

Price

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 4+64GB variant is priced at ₹12,999, and the 6+128GB variant at ₹15,999. The phone goes on sale on March 17.

For the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the prices are ₹14,999 for the 6+64GB variant, ₹16,999 for the 6+128GB variant, and ₹18,999 for the 8+128GB variant. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available from March 25.