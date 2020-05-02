Samsung Galaxy cuts prices of M21, A50 models in India

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Samsung has reduced the price of its Galaxy M21 in India. After the price cut, the mobile phone price starts at ₹13,199 now.
The South Korean smartphone manufacturer had hiked the price of the device last month due to the increase in Goods & Services Tax (GST) on mobile phones from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, according to a Gadgets360 report.
The Galaxy M21 comes in two different variants based on memory and storage, the 4GB RAM+64 GB storage and the 6GB RAM +128 GB storage.
Before the price cut, the Galaxy M21 4+64GB variant was priced at ₹13,499, while the 6+128GB model was priced at ₹15,499. The new price of the 4+64GB variant after the price cut is ₹13,199. However, the price of the 6+128GB variant remains the same.
The Galaxy M21 comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED HD+ display. The smartphone has a 6000 mAh battery.
The device is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor. It has a triple rear camera set up with a 48MP main camera with F2.0 aperture, an 8MP Ultra Wide camera with a 123-degree field of view and a third 5MP depth camera. It has a 20MP front camera.
The smartphone also comes with Samsung’s ‘Make in India’ features.
The company has also slashed prices for its Galaxy A50. According to the latest price cut, the 4GB RAM variant of the device will cost ₹18,599 and the 6GB RAM model is now priced at ₹20,561.
The new prices Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A50s are currently reflected on Samsung India’s website and are yet to reflect on Flipkart and Amazon.in, GSMArena reported.
