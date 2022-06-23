Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone launched in India

Samsung has announced the launch of its Galaxy F13 smartphone in India. The latest addition to the Galaxy F series, the smartphone comes with a 16.62 cm FHD+ display. It is powered by the Octa-core Exynos 850 processor. The device is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and comes with 15W adaptive fast charging.

It supports adaptive power-saving and AI Power Management that puts apps unused for three days in Sleep mode and apps unused for one month in Deep Sleep mode. It also comes with an Auto Data Switching feature that helps users stay connected even when the primary SIM is in a no-network area through the data of the secondary SIM.

“Galaxy F13 also provides upgraded privacy and security to users by checking the apps and access permitted,” Samsung said in an official release. The phone comes with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. With additional memory card support, the storage can be expanded up to 1TB. As for the camera, it sports a 50MP triple rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

Price and availability

The device will be available in Waterfall Blue, Sunrise Copper, and Nightsky Green colours. The Galaxy F13 will be available starting June 29, 2022, on Samsung.com, Flipkart.com, and select retail stores. It is priced at ₹11,999 for the 4GB+64 GB variant and ₹12,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant.