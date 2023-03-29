Smartphone manufacturer Samsung has launched Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G series of phones, eyeing a glowing market for 5G phones in the country.

“The latest phones will drive the adoption of 5G smartphones among the phone users in the country,” Akshay Rao, General Manager of Samsung India (Mobile Business), said.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said both the mobile phones offer ‘spill and splash’ resistance with an IP67 rating.

“This rating means the phones can withstand water for up to 30 minutes. They come with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, offering scratch and drop resistance,” he said.

The two variants of Galaxy A54 are priced at ₹38,999 and ₹40,999, while Galaxy A34 are priced at ₹30,999 and ₹32,999 respectively.

The devices are up for sale on online platforms from March 28.

