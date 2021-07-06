Samsung launches Galaxy F22 smartphone in India

Samsung launched its Galaxy F22 smartphone in India on Flipkart on Tuesday.

The latest addition to the Galaxy-F series of smartphones, the device is designed for Gen Z and millennial consumers in India, the brand said.

The phone comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box.

The device has a 6000mAh battery and an in-box 15W USB-C fast charger which supports 25W charging. The phone delivers 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time, 25 hours of video playback and 24 hours of internet usage time.

The smartphone is powered by the Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor. It also features Dolby Atmos support for audio.

The camera has a True 48 MP Quad set-up. The phone has a True 48MP main camera with ISOCELL Plus technology and a GM2 sensor. It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens, with a 123-degree field of view, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth camera. It comes with a 13MP front camera.

The device also features a range of camera modes such as Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode, Pro mode and AR zone. The smartphone also supports Samsung Pay Mini.

Galaxy F22 will launch in two memory variants -- the 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants priced at ₹12,499 and ₹14,499, respectively. It will be available in Denim Blue and Denim Black colours.

The device will be available on the Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores starting July 13, 12 noon.