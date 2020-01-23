Samsung launches the Galaxy S10 Lite in India

Samsung on Thursday launched the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone in India.

The phone compacts the flagship features of Samsung’s S10 series in a more affordable device, catering to the “distinct needs of millennials”, said the company.

S10 Lite’s features

The phone features a 6.7 inch AMOLED Infinity-O display with 2400×1080 (394ppi) resolution. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and features a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 25W “Super Fast” charging. The device has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage space.

The S10 Lite has a triple-rare camera including a 48 MP main camera, an ultra-wide 12 MP lens and a 5 MP macro lens. The phone has a 32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture. It also allows the user to capture live focus videos, adjusting the focus manually while shooting the video.

Video editing suite

The S10 Lite comes with a built-in video editing suite that allows users to add captions, combine and speed up their video clips. The S10 Lite is also equipped with a Zoom-in Mic for audio recording.

Samsung’s latest phone has a few gaming features including a Game Booster and a performance monitor.

Samsung also provides a few proprietary intelligent apps with the S10 Lite including Bixby (Vision, Lens Mode, Routines), Samsung Pay and Samsung Health along with its cybersecurity platform, Samsung Knox.

The device is available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colours.

Pricing

The Galaxy S10 Lite is priced at Rs 39,999. It is available for pre-booking on Flipkart, Samsung.com and retail stores from January 23 to February 3. The S10 Lite will go on sale across these platforms from February 4.

Samsung is offering a one-time screen replacement at Rs 1,999, covering accidental screen damage within one year of purchase on pre-booking. Additionally, customers with ICICI Bank credit cards can avail a Rs 3,000 cashback.