Samsung unveils its Galaxy Tab A8 specifications

Samsung has announced the specifications of the new A series tab ‘Samsung Galaxy Tab A8’. This tab comes with a 10.5 inch TFT display screen with slim bezel and 16:10 common aspect ratio. The galaxy A8 tab also comprises a quad-speaker of Dolby Atmos.
The Galaxy Tab A8’s CPU and GPU have each been increased by 10% to deliver faster, smoother performance without frustrating lagging. Plus, the Galaxy Tab A8 offers several tiers of storage options, so users can pick the one that’s right for them, according to Samsung release.
The tablet also comes with 3 storage options 32GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB and also consist of microsd card feature to get upto 1TB space.
The pricing of the A series tab is yet to be announced.
Availability: The company revealed that the A8 series will be available in the US and other regions in January 2022. It also comes in 3 colours, gray, silver and new pink gold.
Specifications: The display is in the range of 10.5 inch TFT display and the Operating System is Android 11. The tab weighs around 508g. The tab is equipped with 8 megapixel (rear) and 5 megapixel in the front camera. The tab comes with 7,040 mAh which charges at 15W over an USB Type C charger. The memory range starts from 3GB Ram with 32GB internal storage, 4GB Ram with 64GB internal storage, and 4GB ram with 128GB internal storage and microSD upto 1TB.
According to the company, whomever purchases the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 can enjoy the Samsung TV plus with more than 200 free channels.
