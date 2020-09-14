Samsung’s new ‘Unpacked’ event to be held on September 23

Samsung is holding another ‘Unpacked’ event on September 23, the company announced on Monday.

“We asked. You answered. We delivered. Here’s the Galaxy for every fan. Unpacked, September 23, 2020. #SamsungEvent,” Samsung said in a tweet.

The South Korean electronics giant had unveiled five new devices within the Galaxy ecosystem at its Unpacked 2020 event held last month including its Galaxy Note 20 series.

It had held a separate event at the beginning of this month to officially launch its folding smartphone which was previewed at the first event. The Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available from September 18 onwards.

The upcoming Unpacked event is expected to focus on the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Rumours and leaks about the affordable version of Samsung’s S20 phone have been making the rounds.

The Fan Edition will be based on the flagship S20 phone and is likely to be similar to the Galaxy S10 Lite released last year, ZDNet reported.

According to reports, the phone is likely to have a 120Hz display and will support 1080p.

The event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website on September 23 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.