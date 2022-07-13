Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo launched in India

Tecno is launching its Camon 19 series in India — Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo. Both the smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Tecno Camon 19 is available in over 50 outlets at ₹14,999, the company said. The Neo version is priced at ₹12,499 and will be available on Amazon from July 23, 2022.

Specifications

The Camon 19 model comes with a 64MP triple rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It is available in three colors: Eco Black, Sea Salt White and Geometric Green. It has 11GB RAM through Memory Fusion and 128GB of internal storage that could be extended to 512GB. The Camon 19 Neo model comes with a 48MP triple rear camera along with a 32MP selfie camera and is available in three colors: Eco Black, Dreamland Green and Ice Mirror.