Thomson launches new series of Android TV in India

European consumer electronics giant Thomson, in partnership with Google, launches a new series — PATH — of its Android TV in India.

The range of television sets begins from ₹10,999 and the series will be available from August 6, exclusively on Flipkart.

Thomson mentioned that the new series is designed to cater to the growing need of the consumer, who are required to work from home (WFH), learn online, and further need a fully integrated ecosystem to support the changes in lifestyle that the pandemic has brought.

The series comes as the key enabler of google home which can be linked to all entertainment, meetings, and online classes. The PATH series will be fully supported by ‘Google Assistant’.

The firm claimed that it is completely backward integrated and all TVs under the PATH series are manufactured in India. The company has also obtained an official license from Google to make Android TVs in India.

Commenting on the brand’s expansion, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, (SPPL) and India Brand Licensee, Thomson TV, said in the official release: “Our mission is to maximise the value addition of manufacturing Android TV in the next 5 years in India, we are proud to start our partnership with Google. PATH 9A and 9R series have been completely developed and tested in India; this is the beginning of the vocal for local Android TV.”

The series features four models under its 9A series; 3 models under 9R series; and two models under the OATH PRO series.

PATH 9A & 9R Series Features

It has been designed with features such as Android 9.0, IPS A+ panel, powerful speaker output, multiple connectivity options. It has 4K UHD resolution, with enhanced depth, natural colors, and textures in place. Thomson 4k series televisions are compatible with different HDR formats which include the HDR10, the company mentioned.

It comes with tv Processor Powered by Amlogic. It also comes with the quad-core CPU, Mali quad-core GPU, and a clock speed of 1 GHz. There are over 5000 Smart tv applications and Games.

The tv series also has an Android 9.0 interface.

The tv comes with multiple ports including USB, HDMI, and Bluetooth. Users can even utilize the Chromecast (Android) or Airplay (iOS) app to cast your mobile, tablet, or laptop onto the TV screen.

OATH PRO series features

This TV also comes with an Android 9.0 interface. It has Dolby Vision, 4k HDR 10 delivers and Dolby Digital Plus with DTS TruSurround to enhance audio quality. The tv series gives a 30 WATTS sound output

It also has multiple connectivity options with USB, HDMI ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth v.5.0 with user-friendly remote, with dedicated hotkeys. The TV series offers over 5000 apps and more than 5,000,000 movies, series, and live shows.

Thomson mentioned that in this series it provides Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation technology that minimises lag and provides fluid motion during fast-moving scenes.

The TV series comes with Google assistant enabled remote. It supports the latest version of Bluetooth.