Vivo expanded its flagship X Series in India with the launch of the new X90 series.

“Bringing two Xtreme Imaging flagship devices, Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro, the series has been crafted to bring consumers a professional mobile photography experience,” said the company.

Both smartphones feature the latest generation of vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging systems and are powered by the dual flagship chipset consisting of India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 9200 paired with Pro Imaging Chip V2.

The X90 Pro featuring a Vegan Leather finish will be available in legendary black colour, while the X90 will be available in two colors—Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black.

X90 Pro comes with a 12GB+256GB variant and it will be available for ₹84,999, while the X90 will be available at ₹59,999 (8GB+256GB) and ₹63,999 (12GB+256GB)

Both smartphones will be available for purchase starting May 05, 2023, on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and across all Vivo’s partner retail stores.

According to the company, consumers can pre-book the smartphones starting today and avail up to 10 per cent cashback on SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and IDFC banks.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, vivo India said, “We have received phenomenal response for our previous X series offerings and have witnessed steady growth in the premium segment. We are expecting to set a new benchmark for premium smartphone photography and videography experience with the new X90 series by addressing the varying needs of our consumers, including extreme low-light photography and videography. X90 series goes even further, resolving night photography and videography difficulties that have long challenged the industry and consumers. Offering top-notch experience, the X90 series surely packs the best of everything, from professional imaging technology to stellar design and performance.”

