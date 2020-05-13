Vivo V19 launches in India, price starts at ₹27,990

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Vivo on Tuesday announced the launch of its Vivo V19, the new addition to its V-series portfolio.
The phone is part of its ‘camera-focused’ smartphone series.
The V19 comes with a 3D Glass Body Corning and Gorilla Glass 6 covering. It has a 6.44-inch LIV Super AMOLED FHD+ display and features an aspect ratio of 20:9. It supports HDR 10 standard with a Dual iView display.
The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery and 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 technology. The phone can charge up to 70 per cent in 40 minutes, the company says.
The V19 also features a Copper Tube Liquid Cooling Technology to avoid overheating.
The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor. The OS is Funtouch OS 10 which is based on Android 10. The phone comes with an 8GB RAM an two variants based on internal storage, the 128GB and 256GB ROM variants.
The phone is a camera-focused device with a quad-camera set-up at the rear and a dual front camera.
The V19 has a 32 + 8MP Dual Front Camera. The Quad rear camera setup consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. V19 also offers a 120-degree ultra-wide lens.
The phone has a Super Night Mode for low light photography along with an Aura Screen Light feature. It also comes with an Ultra-Stable Video Mode for videography.
It also has an AI-powered Video Filters and Editor to detect and then separate video subjects from the background, the brand says.
Apart from this, the phone comes with an AI-powered Noise Cancellation feature for video calls.
The Vivo V19 will be available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colours.
The phone is priced at ₹27,990 for the 8+128GB variant and ₹31,990 for the 8+256GB. The smartphone will go on sale starting May 15 on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart and other major e-commerce websites along with all offline partner retail stores across India.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Increased consumption demand, new export opportunities should augur well for sugar stocks
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...