Vivo V19 launches in India, price starts at ₹27,990

Vivo on Tuesday announced the launch of its Vivo V19, the new addition to its V-series portfolio.

The phone is part of its ‘camera-focused’ smartphone series.

Vivo V19: Specifications

The V19 comes with a 3D Glass Body Corning and Gorilla Glass 6 covering. It has a 6.44-inch LIV Super AMOLED FHD+ display and features an aspect ratio of 20:9. It supports HDR 10 standard with a Dual iView display.

The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery and 33W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 technology. The phone can charge up to 70 per cent in 40 minutes, the company says.

The V19 also features a Copper Tube Liquid Cooling Technology to avoid overheating.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor. The OS is Funtouch OS 10 which is based on Android 10. The phone comes with an 8GB RAM an two variants based on internal storage, the 128GB and 256GB ROM variants.

The phone is a camera-focused device with a quad-camera set-up at the rear and a dual front camera.

The V19 has a 32 + 8MP Dual Front Camera. The Quad rear camera setup consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. V19 also offers a 120-degree ultra-wide lens.

The phone has a Super Night Mode for low light photography along with an Aura Screen Light feature. It also comes with an Ultra-Stable Video Mode for videography.

It also has an AI-powered Video Filters and Editor to detect and then separate video subjects from the background, the brand says.

Apart from this, the phone comes with an AI-powered Noise Cancellation feature for video calls.

The Vivo V19 will be available in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colours.

The phone is priced at ₹27,990 for the 8+128GB variant and ₹31,990 for the 8+256GB. The smartphone will go on sale starting May 15 on Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart and other major e-commerce websites along with all offline partner retail stores across India.