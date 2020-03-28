WHO to launch iOS and Android app for COVID-19 by March 30: Report

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
The World Health Organization is preparing to launch its official app for Android, iOS and Web called WHO MyHealth for keeping users updated during the coronavirus pandemic according to reports.
The app which is being developed as an open-source tool was first spotted by 9to5Google.
According to the report, WHO MyHealth will offer news, tips and alerts to keep users informed about the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO is likely to launch to the app on Monday, March 30, according to the report.
The app is being developed by former Microsoft and Google employees working in collaboration with WHO advisers, it said.
The early version of the app is quite similar to WHO’s chatbot, the WHO WhatsApp Health Alert that it had launched last week.
According to WHO, the Health Alert is meant to provide official information on topics such as how to protect yourself from infection, travel advice, and debunking coronavirus myths. The english version of the alert has garnered over 12 million users across the globe, it said.
The WHO MyHealth app is also likely to offer alert notifications specific to user location, as well as a “self-triage” tool for users to self-assess symptoms related to COVID-19 in its more developed version. Work on more advanced features for the app is in progress, according to the report.
The Government of India is working on an app with similar tracking features called the “CoWin-20, “ according to a News18 report.
The smartphone app will aim to track individuals using their phone’s GPS to track and curb the community spread of the virus. The Indian government will try to track users’ personal travel histories through CoWin-20, and trace the number of people that these individuals have come in contact with. The CoWin-20 app currently in beta testing mode for both iOS and Android platforms, according to the report.
