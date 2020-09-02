Xiaomi India launches Redmi 9A; prices starts at ₹6,799

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the launch of its Redmi 9A smartphone in India.
The Redmi 9A is the latest edition to its Redmi A series of smartphones. Redmi A devices are among the top five devices sold by the brand in India, it said.
The Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53 inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also has a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.
The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio 12nm G25 chipset clocked at 2.0 GHz. The UI is MIUI 12 based on Android 10.
The phone comes in two storage and memory variants, the 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB versions with a 2+1 dual SIM slot and dedicated microSD card slot which can expand the storage by up to 512GB.
The device features a 5000mAh battery. The phone comes with a 10W in-box charger.
As for the camera, the phone has a 13MP AI camera on the rear. It includes an AI Portrait mode and AI scene detection. The front camera is a 5MP AI selfie camera with AI portrait mode. The phone also has an AI face unlock.
The phone comes in Nature Green, Sea Blue and Midnight Black colours.
The 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB storage variants are priced at ₹6,799 and ₹7,499 respectively. It will be available on mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting September 4.
Redmi has also launched the new in-ear Redmi earphones certified by Hi-Res Audi. The new Redmi earphones will be available in Black, Blue and Red colours, for ₹399, starting September 7. The earphones will be available across mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.
