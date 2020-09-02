Xiaomi India launches Redmi 9A; prices starts at ₹6,799

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced the launch of its Redmi 9A smartphone in India.

The Redmi 9A is the latest edition to its Redmi A series of smartphones. Redmi A devices are among the top five devices sold by the brand in India, it said.

Specs and features

The Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53 inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also has a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio 12nm G25 chipset clocked at 2.0 GHz. The UI is MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

The phone comes in two storage and memory variants, the 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB versions with a 2+1 dual SIM slot and dedicated microSD card slot which can expand the storage by up to 512GB.

The device features a 5000mAh battery. The phone comes with a 10W in-box charger.

As for the camera, the phone has a 13MP AI camera on the rear. It includes an AI Portrait mode and AI scene detection. The front camera is a 5MP AI selfie camera with AI portrait mode. The phone also has an AI face unlock.

The phone comes in Nature Green, Sea Blue and Midnight Black colours.

The 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB storage variants are priced at ₹6,799 and ₹7,499 respectively. It will be available on mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting September 4.

Redmi has also launched the new in-ear Redmi earphones certified by Hi-Res Audi. The new Redmi earphones will be available in Black, Blue and Red colours, for ₹399, starting September 7. The earphones will be available across mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.