Xiaomi launches Mi A3 Android One smartphone

Chinese tech company Xiaomi on Wednesday launched the Mi A3 smartphone, its latest in the A series, which is powered by Google’s Android One Software.

The phone starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory variant and will go on sale from August 23.

The Mi A3 features significant changes from its preceding model, the A2. It gets the 3.5 mm jack, which was removed from the A2. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor and Android One assures timely software and security updates.

The smartphone also gets a 48 MP primary camera set-up with two other lenses (8 MP wide-angle and 2 MP depth-sensing), and a 32 MP front camera. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Mi A3 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. It also protects the phone’s rear camera module. The device is also splash-proof, Xiaomi claims.

"With the launch of Mi A3, we are excited to offer our Mi Fans yet another Android One phone with a number of incredible features. Among its several innovative offerings, Mi A3 has triple cameras on the rear featuring a 48MP IMX586 sensor, and also offers a beautiful design that facilitates one-handed usage," said Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India.