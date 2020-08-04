Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 Prime in India

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of its Redmi 9 Prime in India.

The Redmi 9 Prime features the Aura 360 design. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a P2i water-resistant coating.

The phone has a 6.53 inch Full HD+ IPS display.

The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC processor. The CPU can clock up to 2.0 GHz. The UI is MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

The Redmi 9 Prime features a 5020mAh high capacity battery with support for 18W fast charging.

It has a quad-camera set up that includes a 13MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle with 118° FOV, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. An 8MP sensor powers the AI selfie camera.

The fingerprint sensor is located at the back under the camera. The phone supports dual 4G standby SIM cards. It comes with a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster.

It will be available in Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black and Sunrise Flare colours across mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios starting August 17.

The phone will also be available in a Special Early Access Sale on August 6 at 10 am on mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.

The phone comes in two variants - the 4GB+64GB variant priced at ₹9,999 for the and the 4GB+128GB variant which will cost ₹11,999.