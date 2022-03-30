Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi 10

Redmi has released three new 5G smartphones globally — Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi 10. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek chipset and offer up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 108MP rear camera and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹20,999; 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at ₹22,999; and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at ₹24,999. The smartphone is available in Mirage Blue, Stealth Black and Phantom White colours.

A rebranded version

Redmi Note 11S 5G is a rebranded version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The phone is available in three colours — Midnight Black, Twilight Blue and Star Blue.

Redmi 10 5G has two variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at ₹15,000 approximately and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage at ₹17,000. It comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and has a 50MP dual rear camera.