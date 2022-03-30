hamburger

Mobiles & Tablets

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi 10

Madhu Balaji | Updated on: Mar 30, 2022
Redmi 10

Redmi 10

The smartphones are powered by MediaTek chipset and offer up to 120Hz refresh rate

Redmi has released three new 5G smartphones globally — Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi 10. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek chipset and offer up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 108MP rear camera and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹20,999; 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at ₹22,999; and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at ₹24,999. The smartphone is available in Mirage Blue, Stealth Black and Phantom White colours.

A rebranded version

Redmi Note 11S 5G is a rebranded version of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The phone is available in three colours — Midnight Black, Twilight Blue and Star Blue.

Redmi 10 5G has two variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at ₹15,000 approximately and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage at ₹17,000. It comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The handset is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and has a 50MP dual rear camera. 

Published on March 30, 2022
Xiaomi
companies
mobiles
smartphone
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you