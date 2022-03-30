Samsung revamps Galaxy A series, launches five new smartphones in India

Mumbai, March 30

Samsung has revamped the Galaxy A series of smartphones with the launch of five new models in India: Galaxy A13/A23/A33 5G/A53 5G/A73 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

The Galaxy A73 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone offers enhanced outdoor visibility during the day due to the ambient light adaptive tone control (ATC. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the display.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and features the RAM Plus with which RAM can be expanded by up to 16GB. It comes in 2 variants – 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB with expandable storage up to 1TB.

The device comes with 5G support, out-of-the-box Android 12 and supports software updates up to four years and five years of security updates. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W charging.

It features a quad rear camera set-up with a 108MP camera with OIS. It has a 32MP front camera.

It also has flagship-inspired features such as Object Eraser, which lets users erase unwanted objects from images, AI Photo Remaster and Portrait Mode.

It will be equipped with Samsung’s security platform Knox. The phone will come in mint, grey and white colours.

Galaxy A53 5G

The Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In a first for the A-Series, the Galaxy A53 5G is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1280 processor.

It will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W charging. It also has a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP OIS camera and a 32MP front camera.

It will also feature Samsung’s Knox platform and will receive software upgrades for up to four years and security updates for up to five years.

Galaxy A33 5G

The Galaxy A33 5G comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the 5nm Exynos 1280 processor.

It comes with stereo speakers for a surround sound experience and has a 5000mAh battery and supports up to 25W charging. The device promises up to three years of software upgrades and four years of security updates.

The phone sports a quad rear camera with a 48MP main lens with OIS and a 13 MP front camera.

Galaxy A23

The Galaxy A23 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 4G processor. It will feature a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It will come with an in-box travel adapter with 15W support.

It sports a quad rear camera with a 50MP main lens with OIS and an 8MP front camera. The device promises up to two years of software upgrades and four years of security updates.

Galaxy A13

The Galaxy A13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset and 5000mAh battery. It will come with an in-box travel adapter with 15W support. The device promises up to two years of software upgrades and four years of security updates.

It also sports a quad rear camera with a 50MP main lens with OIS and an 8MP front camera.

Price and availability

The Galaxy A73 5G will open for pre-booking in the coming days on Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and select online portals.

The new Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 will be available in four colours – peach, blue, black and white.

The Galaxy A53 5G is priced at ₹34,499 for 6GB+128GB and ₹35,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The Galaxy A23 is priced at ₹19499 for 6GB+128GB and ₹20,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

The Galaxy A13 is priced at ₹14,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, ₹15,999 for the 4GB+128GB and ₹17,499 for the 6GB+64GB variant.