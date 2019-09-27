Info-tech

Mphasis’ new facility to house 500 employees

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 27, 2019 Published on September 27, 2019

Mphasis, which specialises in providing cloud and cognitive services, has opened a second facility at Gachibowli with a capacity to seat 500 engineers.

“Further to the success of the Cognitive Hub for Risk and Compliance that was set up in August 2016, we opened this facility which would focus on transformational projects helping global enterprises accelerate business outcomes,” Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Mphasis, has said.

The firm is planning to fill up the capacity by the end of next year.

“In Hyderabad, we have grown three times in the past three years. Building on our strength in the financial services, we are now expanding across logistics and real estate verticals,” he said.

“This facility would attract and develop niche technology talent with capabilities including Data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning,” he said.

“As a State, we continue to welcome interest from innovators globally to capitalise on the available tech talent here,” K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Industries (Telangana), said.

