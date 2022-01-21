Mphasis partners with CrossTower to set up CoE for web 3.0, blockchain technology

Information technology solutions company Mphasis on Friday announced its partnership with CrossTower, one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, to build a Center of Excellence (CoE) focused on web 3.0 and a series of blockchain-based products. These products will be launched and traded on the CrossTower platform.

The companies will work together to co-invent industry-specific technical and operations solutions for digital assets, decentralised finance (DeFi), cryptocurrencies and web 3.0.

The partnership also aims to scale the web 3.0 talent within Mphasis, providing new avenues for application of innovative blockchain based solutions in public and private industries, including financial services, supply-chain, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, logistics, entertainment, art, and retail.

Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Managing Director, Mphasis said, “Mphasis has been an early adopter of blockchain technology, building industry specific solutions around digital assets and more recently web 3.0. We are pleased that we have an opportunity to partner with CrossTower to build a Center of excellence (CoE). We particularly value this partnership as CrossTower is one of the most regulatory focused players in this space and provides unparalleled governance driven digital assets. Mphasis with its blockchain capability, expertise in architecting cloud native platforms and user experience design and implementation, is uniquely positioned to partner with CrossTower.”

“This partnership with Mphasis will catapult our development capabilities and accelerate our growth to provide the best trading platform and ecosystem for both non-traditional and traditional financial services providers to expand beyond traditional asset classes,” said Kapil Rathi, CEO and co-founder, CrossTower said.