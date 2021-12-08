Mukesh Ambani spells out five big ideas for Digital India mission

Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd on Wednesday laid out five big ideas to achieve the digital India mission including the migration from 2G to 4G to 5G at the earliest.

"To keep millions of Indians at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid confined to 2G is to deprive them of the benefits of the digital revolution,' Ambani said while addressing the fifth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress.

"At Jio, we are currently focused on 4G and 5G execution and broadband infrastructure expansion. We have developed a 100 per cent home-grown and comprehensive 5G solution which is fully cloud native and digitally managed," he added.

"My third idea is: We should not lose sight of the fact that affordability has been a critical driver of the phenomenally rapid expansion of the mobile subscriber base in India. India should move towards greater digital inclusion, and not greater digital exclusion.

When we talk of affordability in the policy context, we only think of affordability of services. Actually, India needs to ensure affordability not only of services, but also of devices and applications," Ambani said.

Fibre connectivity

Ambani's fourth idea is to enable ubiquitous fibre connectivity across India on a mission mode. "This is because the world is now transitioning into a digital first era, when almost everything will be done in the digital space first, and then translated into the physical world.

The paradigm of economic activities and even social interactions will change dramatically. Virtual will become as important as real or Actual," he said.

"My fifth idea is: that, beyond connectivity, we should focus on the critical components of the digital eco-system which are necessary for India’s digital transformation.

The Government is putting in place a sound regulatory and policy framework for this. This has helped thousands of young Indian entrepreneurs and start-ups create platforms, applications and solutions that can accelerate India’s digital transformation," Ambani said.