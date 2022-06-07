 MyGo Consulting opens India facility

MyGo Consulting, a Chicago-based IT firm that specialises in supply chain and enterprise mobility, has opened a centre in Hyderabad with 100 engineers.

The firm invested₹30 crore in establishing the centre, which was opened by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT, Govt of Telangana, on Sunday.

MyGo provides SAP-centric consulting, support, staffing and training services.

“We will expand further to tap the opportunity in India. We will increase the number of employees to 800-1,000 in the next three years,” Seshu Maramreddy, Chief Executive Officer of MyGo, said.

“Small and mid-sized companies like MyGo Consulting are the backbone for the IT industry. They carry out niche projects and provide a huge number of jobs,” Jayesh Ranjan said.