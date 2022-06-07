hamburger

 MyGo Consulting opens India facility

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Hyderabad, June 7 | Updated on: Jun 07, 2022

MyGo provides SAP-centric consulting, support, staffing and training services.

MyGo Consulting, a Chicago-based IT firm that specialises in supply chain and enterprise mobility, has opened a centre in Hyderabad with 100 engineers.

The firm invested₹30 crore in establishing the centre, which was opened by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT, Govt of Telangana, on Sunday.

“We will expand further to tap the opportunity in India. We will increase the number of employees to 800-1,000 in the next three years,” Seshu Maramreddy, Chief Executive Officer of MyGo, said.

“Small and mid-sized companies like MyGo Consulting are the backbone for the IT industry. They carry out niche projects and provide a huge number of jobs,” Jayesh Ranjan said.

