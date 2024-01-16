ONDC-enabled ride-hailing app Namma Yatri launched its services in Delhi with the aim to onboard 50,000 auto drivers over the next three months. The open and community-driven ride-booking app, which works on zero commission model, kickstarted its Delhi operations with over 10,000 auto drivers.

This comes at a time when mobility has emerged as a significant contributor to transactions done through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Launched in Kochi as “Yatri” in 2020, the Namma Yatri family of apps currently operates in seven cities in the ONDC network. Backed by Juspay, it serves over 1.7 lakh drivers and over 40 lakh customers. The app claims drivers have earned ₹350 crore commission-free till date. The app charges subscription fee for drivers at ₹25 per day for unlimited trips or ₹3.5 per trip.

T Koshy, MD and CEO, ONDC said, “Our vision shared with Namma Yatri is to seamlessly integrate auto-hailing services onto the roads of Delhi providing reliable and convenient transportation.”

“Mobility has emerged as a significant component of transactions that happen through the network. More than 50 per cent of the transactions are mobility-related transactions today. The good thing is that there is willingness of multiple service providers like Juspay to come onboard ONDC and there is support from the government,” Koshy said responding to a businessline query. He added that the Centre recently held a meeting with transport commissioners of all States to focus how ONDC can be leveraged in the mobility sector.

“We will see more and more cities getting added in the next few months in terms of the mobility segment. We will also see metro services being booked through the network in the next few months. Our vision is that sometime in the near future, we will see seamless multi-modal travel being booked by consumers leveraging ONDC ,” he added.

The statement added that the app already recognise rides to and from metro as special rides offering better service to both drivers and customers. “In the coming months, the app will deeply integrate with public transportation through ONDC Network to offer seamless multi-modal transportation towards sustainable transportation in Delhi,” the official statement added.

Shireesh Joshi, CBO, ONDC added that talks are on with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, which is also expected to join the network fairly soon. Metro services in other cities are also expected to get onboarded ONDC.

Shan MS, Chief Growth Officer at Juspay said, “We look forward to working closely with the community , government and public transport organisations in making Delhi’s commute more efficient, inclusive and reliable through empathy and technology. We maintain a positive and strong relationship with all the unions including in Delhi. At the same time, we are agnostic and work with all driver partners whether they are affiliated to a union or not.”