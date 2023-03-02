The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) has announced a launchpad program in partnership with Invest Alberta. With the extended reach, the program aims to continue to seamlessly promote tech partnerships with Canada.

It will provide Indian tech companies an opportunity to successfully land and expand into the North American market, it said. Key features of the program include: up to 6 months’ rent-free office space, and tailor-made customised services including assisting with strategic stakeholder connections and engagement, navigating government regulations and incentives, and assisting with site selection to establish permanent operations in the region.

Shivendra Singh, Vice President, Nasscom, said, “We are thrilled to expand our Launchpad program in Canada. I am confident that this will provide greater momentum for the Indo-Canadian trade and will boost opportunities available for Indian companies.”

Strategic partnership

The program will help lower initial costs and enhance credibility, boosting opportunities for a faster go-to-market for companies. This is a win-win partnership for all stakeholders as companies get a soft landing while creating high-value local jobs, he added.

This program is part of Nasscom’s ongoing strategic partnership with the Government of Canada, which aims to facilitate partnerships between the Indian and Canadian technology ecosystems and promote technology-based Foreign Direct Investment between the two nations.

“As leading global tech authorities, Nasscom’s partnership with Invest Alberta has the potential to bring new investment opportunities and skills to Alberta. This builds on our strong track record of fruitful partnerships with Indian companies including Mphasis, Infosys, and ICICI Bank Canada. By working together, we will leverage our strengths to drive new investment in Alberta, create well-paying jobs, and bring innovative ideas to life that will grow our global tech community,” said Invest Alberta CEO Rick Christiaanse.