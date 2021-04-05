Nucleus Software appoints Parag Bhise as new CEO

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Nucleus Software that provides lending and transaction banking products to global financial leaders, on Monday said it has appointed Parag Bhise as the Chief Executive Officer.
He succeeds the outgoing CEO, RP Singh, who retired after a career spanning 35 years with Nucleus Software. The appointment is effective April 1.
Bhise has been a transformational leader for Nucleus Software and has played a key role in developing and growing Nucleus businesses in India and abroad, the company said.
He will lead the Nucleus 2.0 vision of continuous improvement in products and solutions. He has a Master’s Degree in Computer Applications from BIT Mesra, MBA from the Management Development Institute – Gurugram and has done courses from MIT in Innovation & Technology.
“Parag Bhise has been an effective change manager at Nucleus Software for over 31 years now. He embodies our promise of providing tech superiority, product innovation and continuity to our customers, most of them being the who’s who of the industry," Vishnu R Dusad, Managing Director, Nucleus Software said.
