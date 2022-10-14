o9 Solutions, an enterprise AI software platform provider, announced the launch of a new centre in Coimbatore.

In a press release, the US-headquartered company said the new centre marks a significant milestone in the organisation’s growth plans in India as it is foraying into new industry verticals.

The Coimbatore facility, which is the second delivery centre for o9 in India, has a seating capacity of 100 employees. The company already has an office in Bengaluru.

“Since Coimbatore is fast emerging as an IT and talent hub, setting up a centre in the city will allow the organisation to hire talent outside the major metropolitan cities in India to support its growth,” the company said.

Earlier this year, o9 announced its expansion into Australia and New Zealand. It also added that it has been acquiring new global clients across verticals such as food and beverage, footwear and apparel, consumer healthcare, publishing, high-tech and steel.

“India continues to be a major delivery hub for us, with the presence of several key teams such as R&D, product management and delivery. The opening of our new centre in Coimbatore will help us continue our commitment of delivering exceptional value to our clients in the region and globally,” Igor Rikalo, President and COO, o9 Solutions, said in the release.