Oman National University team visits Technopark, holds discussions

A delegation from the National University of Science and Technology, Oman, visited Technopark here as part of a mission to explore possibilities of cooperation in the field of technology. It held discussions with the Kerala’s leading technology institutions such as the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (Digital University Kerala), the Kerala Startup Mission, and the ICT Academy of Kerala.

The Omani delegates are looking for internship opportunities for students of the National University of Science and Technology in Technopark, the Digital University Kerala and the Startup mission. They spoke about the curriculum of the National University and the number of students while Technopark authorities briefed them about the career aspects, job opportunities and facilities. The Startup Mission explained to the team its projects and events.

Intent on collaboration

The three companies under the Startup Mission that handles Artificial Intelligence and cyber security made presentations about their offerings. The Technopark team assured the visitors they it is ready to associate with various companies and help bring students from Oman for internships to Kerala.

The Omani delegates promised to check for opportunities for the Startup Mission to bring their events to Oman. The Startup Mission in turn spoke about how they can provide an incubator and ecosystem in Kerala as well as Oman for startups from the National University students but no decisions were announced.

Among members of the visiting team were Ali Saad Al-Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of the University; Salim al-Araimi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost; Ahmad Hassan al-Bulushi, Dean, College of Engineering; and MP Nair, CEO and Executive Advisor.

Presentations made

The host team of PM Mubarak Pasha, Vice-Chancellor, Sree Narayana Guru Open University, and Manu Thomas, Business Development Lead, Kerala Digital University, accompanied the visitors. Vasanth Varada, Assistant General Manager (Customer Relationship), Technopark, briefed it about the IT parks in Kerala and opportunities for collaboration.

Santhosh Chandrasekara Kurup, CEO, ICT Academy, Kerala; Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, Senior Manager, Business Development and Startup Life Cycle, Kerala Startup Mission; Salini VR, Global Linkages Assistant Manager; Rejah Rahim of Beagle Securities; Arun from Neonics Academy; and Bhadran for Alibi Global gave presentations.

Earlier, the Omani delegation had visited Digital University Kerala and was briefed about possibilities in technology collaboration between Kerala and Oman.